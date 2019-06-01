Naveen Andrade is General Manager – India of Datacenter Dynamics India Private Limited, a foremost uniquely focused company delivering a world-leading series of events across five continents and a powerful global digital media portfolio, including the only global magazine devoted to data centre scale IT infrastructure. Navin took over as General Manager – India with effect from October 13, 2017. As a hardcore and industrious finance and operations specialist, Navin has spent nearly 17 years in these domains, aside from contributing in areas of financial accounting, taxation, statutory compliances, audits, cash management, and liaison.