Mr Navkiran Singh is the Director of PokerBaazi, a fully owned venture of the Baazi Networks Private Ltd. A technocrat engineer turning entrepreneur, Singh is responsible for strategizing the growth and promotion of the venture, in addition to overlooking every team functions. Driven with the vision of promoting poker as a game of pure skill and talent, Navkiran Singh aims to provide a world-class experience to poker enthusiasts, flocking down the online gaming platform, PokerBaazi.