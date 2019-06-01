EDITIONS
Naesys Dimensions Solution - Implementing Competent ERP Solutions Without Delay
Naesys are experts in providing consulting, design, development and support services. The company has multiple distinctive focus areas within the organization like Enterprise Application, Systems Integration, Digital Security, Security & Surveillance and video conferencing based tele-presence solution. Each one of these offerings is backed up by highly sophisticated reporting and business intelligence solutions.
by nds
22nd Nov 2016
· 8 min read