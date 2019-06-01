Result-oriented professional with a unique blend of 22 years’ experience in leading multiple business turn-around, healthcare e-commerce innovation and equally enriched consulting stint in USA & India. In career span, worked with some of marquees such PwC, Aditya Birla Group, Jubilant Organosys, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Service and with TCS clients such as Bank of America, American Express, VSNL, Delphi Corporation, Cummins, Daimler Chrysler & Thrivent Financial in USA. Have hands-on experience across Healthcare value chain starting from Medical Device, API, Formulation, Contract Manufacturing, Diagnostics, Pathology Lab, Vitamins Fortification, Indian Generic & Mass Pharma Market, OTC and Life Science Analytics. Worked closely with Unicef, PAHO, WFP & other large institutions to implement a global program for mother and child care.