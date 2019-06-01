EDITIONS
Neeraj Malik
Neeraj Malik is a tech visionary, Executive Vice President and heads the Enterprise Business at global training conglomerate Aptech Ltd.
Digital test assessment well equipped to pass the trust barometer
The guideline from the Modi government to move all PSU tests to digital form and encourage the private sector to utilise the data for their talent recruitment was initially marred with scepticism. But technology has proved that the prime minister's vision is not a proverbial chimera.
by Neeraj Malik
2nd May 2017
· 4 min read