He founded Smartworks in 2016 with a vision of moving beyond mundane offerings of conventional business centres and co-working spaces. He has worn several hats since - business development, product development and alliances/partnerships. With extensive experience in real estate, construction and business operations, Neetish’s current focus is on creating a completely managed and customizable offices offering, complemented by thriving communities encouraging collaboration and networking. Neetish has been instrumental in scaling up the organization to 20 centres across India. His experience in building sales and design capabilities, driving innovation, building high-performance teams & scaling operations is the cornerstone of Smartworks success story.