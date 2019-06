Neha Agarwal is Head, Community & User Growth at Babychakra. She specializes in Human Resources and was earlier at Standard Chartered Bank & Bloomberg with their Human Resources Department. She brings together her understanding and experience of behaviors as she builds our flagship MomStar network. She is a co-owner of a Play School and Day Care. She is passionate about creativity and paints over her free time. You can reach her at nehaagarwal@babychakra.com.