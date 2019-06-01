Neha Gupta, Chief Nutritionist at N-lite Nutrition and Health Consultancy Pvt Ltd. Neha Gupta is a Registered Dietician, Certified Nutritionist and a Diabetes Educator with over 9 years of experience in food science. She has been a diet and lifestyle coach for health enthusiasts in India and abroad. With specialization in diabetes and clinical disorders, she has worked in hospitals, advising people with obesity, disease and lifestyle related problems. As a co-founder of N-lite, Nutrition and Health Consultancy Pvt Ltd, she is presently working as a Chief Nutritionist.