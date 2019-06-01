Neha Yaduvanshi is the founder & CEO at Vastada Consulting, India's leading strategy and communication consulting firm for private, public, government and social sector organizations. With more than 8 years of professional experience, she has acquired deep expertise working with both multinational and domestic companies on business strategy, public relation and social media strategy. Often labelled as an expert in idea generation, developing campaigns and executing a communication plan, she believes in building customised PR and communication strategy for clients focusing on the power of concept generation, rich and original content and storytelling. She had efficiently ran one of the most successful social media campaigns in India for a leading political party. Her company Vastada Consulting has clientele in a range of industry sectors, including technology, energy, retail, e-commerce, travel and tourism, consumer, agriculture, NGOs, state government, and leading political parties. Prior to starting her own consulting firm in 2016, she has worked with leading MNCs like Avantha Group, Franchise India Brands Ltd, MMTC Ltd, and Automation Industry Association on sales development, business strategy, corporate communication, product launch, projects and programs development and execution. You can reach her at: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nehayaduvanshi18/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/singh.neha1811 Twitter: https://twitter.com/NehaYaduvanshi9 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nehayaduvanshi18/ Website: http://vastadaconsulting.com