EDITIONS
Nehaa Beotra
I am a Business HR Consultant for SMEs and Startups : I hold 10 years of experience in establishing Human Resources as a department with SMEs. I have worked directly with the organisation leaders and the employees in designing, developing, implementing and sustaining organisation wide processes, policies and change initiatives. My expertise lie in streamlining processes and designing frameworks for rapidly growing organisations in order to make their people operations seamless and future ready. I am a solutions designer for Strategic Performance Management especially for SMEs & Start-ups. Let's collaborate : Reach out to me at beotra.nehaa@gmail.com

Why SMEs and Start-ups do not have a People/HR Strategy...???

In the rampant growing industry of SMEs and Startups that demands process orientation and streamlining of its people strategy, why is it the least discussed topic among the founders? Let's find out..........
by Nehaa Beotra
Share on
13th Jul 2017 · 5 min read