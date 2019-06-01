I am a Business HR Consultant for SMEs and Startups : I hold 10 years of experience in establishing Human Resources as a department with SMEs. I have worked directly with the organisation leaders and the employees in designing, developing, implementing and sustaining organisation wide processes, policies and change initiatives. My expertise lie in streamlining processes and designing frameworks for rapidly growing organisations in order to make their people operations seamless and future ready. I am a solutions designer for Strategic Performance Management especially for SMEs & Start-ups. Let's collaborate : Reach out to me at beotra.nehaa@gmail.com