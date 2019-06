Nick Freer has been working in PR for a quarter of a century and is based in Scotland. He advises some of the country’s most exciting fast-growth companies including Skyscanner, the online travel search site that became Scotland’s first billion-dollar-valued tech startup, or unicorn. Nick is Founding Director at PR agency Freer Consultancy and investment advisory firm Full Circle Partners, who hold a stake in Indian online tyre retailer Tyremarket.com.