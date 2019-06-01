Nidhi Hola is the Sr. Director of Marketing at GoDaddy India
, the world’s largest technology provider dedicated to small businesses. She leads the strategy development & execution of marketing campaigns for GoDaddy in India, helping position the company as the largest platform for Indian SMB's and entrepreneurs to get online and grow their businesses. With over 17 years of experience in marketing & communications, Nidhi is proficient in the creation & execution of performance-driven, integrated B2B & B2C campaigns in corporate & agency environments.