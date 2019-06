Nidhi Mehta is the co-founder at NeedyBee.com, an e-commerce (B2B & B2C) venture in the kids and moms e-tailing space providing Head2Toe Dressing solutions for Kids. She has completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi and later, completed her MBA from S.P Jain Institute of Management and Research.Prior to NeedyBee, she has worked with prominent organisations such as McKinsey & Company.