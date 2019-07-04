Nidhika is the International Bestselling Author of the book ‘The Queen Of The Comeback’. She is also an entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and a celebrity life coach. She is a teacher and speaker with The John Maxwell Team, an Internationally Certified Success Coach, Master SPIRIT Life Coach, Theta Healing® Practitioner, Access Bars® Facilitator, Clearing Practitioner, Internationally Certified Master Facilitator and NLP (Neuro-linguistic Programming) Master Practitioner, Certified Ho’oponopono Practitioner and Transformation Coach.