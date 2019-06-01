Hari is the Co-founder of Great Learning and is responsible for Sales, Marketing and Growth Initiatives. A firm believer in the impact that education can have in improving the quality of lives and the power of technology to make high quality education more accessible, Hari believes that Great Learning is on a path to transforming the way executive education is imparted in India and beyond. Prior to Great Learning, Hari had founded a marketing automation company which was acquired in 2010. He received his MBA from Management Development Institute and graduated in Computer Science engineering from University of Kerala. Beyond work, he is working on creating a new language with his toddler daughter and is always up for a game of tennis or a discussion on the real relevance of Pink Floyd.