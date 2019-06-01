Nikhil Rungta is the Managing Director of Intuit India. He is responsible for the overall business for the country and will be looking at accelerating growth for QuickBooks in India.
He has held senior business leadership roles across Sales, Marketing,
Product Management, and E-commerce with large corporates and startups like Shaw Wallace, Yatra.com, Reliance Jio, and Google.com. Prior to joining Intuit, Nikhil was the CMO at Housing.com where he was involved in driving all the marketing efforts right from branding to content marketing.
