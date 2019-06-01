Dr Nikhil Sikri is Co-founder and CEO at Zolo. With an MBBS from the prestigious AIIMS and a management degree from ISB, Hyderabad, Dr Sikri has over 10 years of diverse experience in startups, management consulting, establishing companies’ sales footprints, and medicine. Prior to embarking on his startup journey, Nikhil worked as a resident doctor at AIIMS, Delhi followed by working as a Psychiatrist at Institute of Mental Health, Singapore. Post-MBA, he then went on to work as a management consultant with Deloitte and Cerner Corporation.