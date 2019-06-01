Vice President & Global Head – Digital Infrastructure Managed Solutions & Strategy (IMS), 3i Infotech. He has more than two decades of global entrepreneurial experience as a strategist in the IT Transformation & Outsourcing space. In his current role at 3i Infotech, he has overall responsibility for the enablement of 3i Infotech’s digital strategy in the Infrastructure and related managed services help the customer to adopt the digital transformation journey. As part of a digital-first strategy, he leads a team at 3i Infotech that has successfully built a cognitive service desk management platform called - ‘Maggie’, to automate IT Operations and Service Requests.