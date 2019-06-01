EDITIONS
Login
Nina Williams
Nina helps people to live a happy and healthier life. She is an established Health and Fitness author (over 12 years of experience) and editor of garagegymplanner.com. She also loves writing about people and inspirational stories.
Eleven lifestyle changes that will boost your mental health
It is a well-known fact that lifestyle habits and the way a person lives is closely linked to their mental health.
by Nina Williams
Share on
4th Apr 2017
· 4 min read
7 Ways How Good Health Improves Your Confidence
Usually, people who feel better are more radiant. They're open to new ideas, they enjoy life and appreciate the little things. This happens because they can rely on their body to support them, no matter what happens.
by Nina Williams
Share on
9th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
7 Little Self-Care Tips for Lazy People to Start Today
Making lifestyle changes is hard. They take commitment and effort, so many people give up only after a couple of days. Self-help tips are small life adjustments that won't interfere with your schedule, but still turn your life for the better.
by Nina Williams
Share on
4th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
11 fascinating ways to make your life infinitely better in 2017
2017 is here, and it's your chance to make your life better. You can make a fresh start and reassess your life. Decide where you want to go this year and figure out how you would get there.
by Nina Williams
Share on
17th Feb 2017
· 5 min read