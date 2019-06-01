EDITIONS
Nipa Asharam
After having worked for some of the most renowned global companies such as Ogilvy Mather, Times of India and STAR India Pvt. Ltd. for the last 15 years, Nipa Asharam decided to follow her purpose - as a certified life, health and results coach. Somewhere between chasing deadlines, pursuing new hobbies, discovering beautiful places, Nipa underwent a transformation. Her love to unfold human layers led to her passion to shape lives. As a full time practicing life coach, corporate mentor and women's empowerment specialist – Nipa's attempt is to build a platform for wellness and entrepreneurs in India through events, journalism and focused consultancy.
Women Entrepreneur

How one woman’s found her true calling and helped better the lives of other women

by Nipa Asharam
Share on
20th Mar 2016 · 7 min read
Resources

Confessions of a yoga girl

by Nipa Asharam
Share on
5th Mar 2016 · 5 min read