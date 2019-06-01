After having worked for some of the most renowned global companies such as Ogilvy Mather, Times of India and STAR India Pvt. Ltd. for the last 15 years, Nipa Asharam decided to follow her purpose - as a certified life, health and results coach. Somewhere between chasing deadlines, pursuing new hobbies, discovering beautiful places, Nipa underwent a transformation. Her love to unfold human layers led to her passion to shape lives. As a full time practicing life coach, corporate mentor and women's empowerment specialist – Nipa's attempt is to build a platform for wellness and entrepreneurs in India through events, journalism and focused consultancy.