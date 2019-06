Dr Nirmala Chandrashekhar is a Consultant, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Gynaec Oncology, at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru. Dr Chandrashekhar did her post graduation in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from JJM Medical College, Davanagere and specialised as a Fellow in Gynaec Oncology from Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, Ahmedabad. She also has a fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery from the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India and trained in obstetric ultrasound.