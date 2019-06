Dr. Nirmita Narasimhan is a Policy Director at CIS and heads the Accessibility and Inclusion Programme. She specialises in policy research and advocacy related to IP reform and technology access for persons with disabilities and has authored several reports on accessibility used by policymakers worldwide. Apart from her degrees in Law and German, Nirmita is also a PhD holder in classical music. Nirmita is the Director, Global Reports, for G3ict.