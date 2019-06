Nischala Murthy Kaushik is a new-age Marketer, Writer / Columnist with byline in EconomicTimes and Huffingtonpost and an Ideapreneur (means that she has more ideas than she can handle!). She’s an IIMB alumni, and her most recent claim to fame is giving her first TED(x) talk. She is also a mom; and that keeps her balanced, grounded and rooted to reality. She is a strong advocate of women at work; and never misses an opportunity to write/speak on the topic.