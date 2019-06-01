EDITIONS
Nishant Arora
Nishant Arora writes on IANS and can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in.
Samsung brings 'invisible' QLED TVs with Bixby voice control to life

Nishant Arora
8th Mar 2018 · 4 min read
From healthcare to manufacturing, 3D printing set to grow big in India

Nishant Arora
30th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
HPE-owned Aruba eyes double-digit growth in India in 2018

Nishant Arora
23rd Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Tech giants want kids to curb screen time, but how?

Nishant Arora
20th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Augmented or virtual: reality still eludes Indian market

Nishant Arora
14th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Reskilling our R&D engineers for next wave of technology: Adobe India

Nishant Arora
9th Jan 2018 · 4 min read