Nishant Verman
Nishant Verman has 8+ years of operational, finance and entrepreneurial experience across Asia and the US. Prior to Canaan, Nishant was co-founder at Groovebug, a personalized music platform for the iPad. Nishant was part of team since inception and focused on multiple aspects including product development, venture funding and launch. Previously at Microsoft, Nishant was a Senior Business Development Manager for the APAC Online business. Nishant focused on strategic partnerships across India and China, including Microsoft’s partnership and investment in Affle, a mobile ad platform. Nishant can be reached at nverman@canaan.com.
Fresh from the Valley…

by Nishant Verman
27th Jan 2013 · 3 min read
Getting Ready to Sail? Find other Pirates!

by Nishant Verman
12th Oct 2012 · 4 min read