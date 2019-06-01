Nishant Verman has 8+ years of operational, finance and entrepreneurial experience across Asia and the US. Prior to Canaan, Nishant was co-founder at Groovebug, a personalized music platform for the iPad. Nishant was part of team since inception and focused on multiple aspects including product development, venture funding and launch. Previously at Microsoft, Nishant was a Senior Business Development Manager for the APAC Online business. Nishant focused on strategic partnerships across India and China, including Microsoft’s partnership and investment in Affle, a mobile ad platform. Nishant can be reached at nverman@canaan.com.