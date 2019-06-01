Nishant Chaudhary, Co-Founder of Nikulsan is a young entrepreneur and a TEDx Speaker who started Nikulsan in 2011 in India. Nishant holds over 8 years of experience and is a seasoned digital persona, leader, and strategist in Digital Media. Being a result-oriented person, he and his firm work round the clock. His inputs on the advancements in digital media marketing technologies and meticulously implementing them in strategies for brand recognition has won him much trust and confidence of his clients. He strongly believes that ideas serve the purpose only when they’re executed. Being an avid traveller, Nishant has already travelled to 18 states in India by road. In his free time he loves to spend quality time with his family and read books.