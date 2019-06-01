EDITIONS
Nishant Khade

I am the Director of DAS Offshore, a renowned construction company in India with expertise in fabrications, erections, and installations. I oversee Labour Management, Logistics, and Administration for the company.

I am also the Director of Access4All Social Foundation. Our mission is to remove barriers that restrict the mobility of people with disabilities and #MakeIndiaAccessible. I have also conducted an Audit report of entire India's tourist places which I would like to highlight and bring into notice.

Self-help

Failure is Temporary; Your Goal Is Not

by Nishant Khade
Share on
12th Dec 2018 · 5 min read

Three Lessons of Life for Entrepreneurs

by Nishant Khade
Share on
6th Nov 2018 · 5 min read