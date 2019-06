Nishith is the co-founder and CEO of Locus.sh, a California based start-up. Locus is an intelligent logistics automation platform that has developed a solution to help on-demand and scheduled businesses, dispatch, track and manage their on-field workforce. Nishith, a graduate from BITS Pilani, holds a Bachelor's in Electronics and Master's in Economics. He is a published author in the field of experimental physics and has pending patents in Machine Learning. Problem solving is his core forte.