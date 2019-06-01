Nitesh holds a MMS degree form Mumbai University and has spent more than 18 years in the advertising and marketing communications industry. In his roles as a business leader, he has build and managed brands across geographies and has successfully built his organization’s business and reputation through stellar work and solid relationships. He decided to bring his domain expertise in to the world technology and started Waulite Technologies focusing on bulding powerful cloud based people enangagement solutions for retail and advertising industries. He leads the organization with a strong product and business focus.