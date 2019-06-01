Nitin Arora is an experienced financial advisor who is well known for his ability to foretell the market trends as well as for his financial astuteness. He has worked extensively in the finance sector and has been dealing with the entire range of loans. He has been dealing with a host of reputed clients associated with the financial industry. He has an MBA in finance from Yale Business School as well as years of experience delivering seminars on sound financial practices and debt management. Nitin has also amassed a great name for himself as a financial blogger.