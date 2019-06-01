Having more than two decades of experience in the industry, Nitin Bansal with his effective management and delegation has taken Prithu to new heights. Armed with in-depth knowledge of the market and changing business environment, Nitin has a good understanding of a multi-faceted business operation. Under his aegis, the company has grown from strength to strength. At Prithu, Nitin is the Managing Director and all verticals report to him. Nitin is adept at creating strategic alliances with organization leaders to effectively align with and support key business initiatives. Nitin has been core founder member of start ups like Spandea (Platform for live 1-to-1 tutoring), Achievers’ Academy and Class Teacher learning systems. In his past experience, Nitin has been associated with Tribeca Creators, The Baya Company, Unitech Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited. Nitin holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore with a specialization in finance and strategy and is an alumni of Shri Ram College of Commerce. Nitin loves spending time with his family and is voracious reader and is a naturalist, humanist entrepreneur! Nitin strongly believes in Swami Vivekananda’s saying, “Put your heart, mind and soul into even your smallest act. This is the secret of success.”