EDITIONS
Nitin Motwani
Nitin Motwani is the founder and CTO at BookMyForex. A former Silicon Valley professional, Nitin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Smart planning for international vacation: Digital technology changing the face of tourism

With popular global currencies like the Canadian Dollar witn
by Nitin Motwani
Share on
23rd May 2017 · 4 min read

Foreign exchange risk management tips for Indian SMBs

Once sporadically meeting demands of the national market, to
by Nitin Motwani
Share on
17th Mar 2017 · 5 min read