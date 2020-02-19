Pankaj Gupta is the CEO and Founder of EnableX, a cloud-based communication platform for integrating real-time communications into apps and websites. At EnableX, he is obsessed about continuously making the platform more inclusive and customer-driven. An industry veteran, Pankaj brings his leadership, innovation, product development, and strategic alliances experience to EnableX. One of the widely acknowledged industry experts, Pankaj is a serial entrepreneur who served as Founder, Board Member and CEO in various IT companies over the past 2 decades.