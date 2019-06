Parag Dhol is a Managing Director at Inventus Capital Partners, a venture firm that invests in entrepreneurs building global tech-focussed companies in India & the US. At Inventus, Parag is/was a Board Director at redBus (acquired), FundsIndia, Vizury, eTechies, Power2SME, PolicyBazaar, Avaz, peel-works and Tricog. He is based out of Bangalore.