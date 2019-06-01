EDITIONS
Paras Mehra
A professional who loves to deal in business registrations, advisory, taxation specially Income Tax and GST. I am also professionally related with www.hubco.in . You can reach me at paras.mehra18@gmail.com or at my Twitter account @IamParasMehra.
5 Modern ways of Financial Planning!
by Paras Mehra
18th Apr 2017
The Tax Planning – 4 Great Ways to reduce your Tax burden substantially!
This article explain the important unknown tax planning that should be known to every individual, so that they can use it if require
by Paras Mehra
17th Feb 2017
