Paras Pundir is the founder of India’s First Community management & engagement firm by name Community Folks. He is passionate about building communities and his mission is to bring an awareness about the importance of Community Management in Indian Ecosystem. He strongly believes in the power of community and therefore, helps grow businesses via community strategies. He is a Manchester United fan and People’s Person by nature. His philosophy says that You can never grow alone, but always with a community. Follow his journey of chasing dreams on social media FB/Li/IG/T at @IAMPARASPUNDIR Along with other communities, he runs a unique Community of Community Leaders in India where the tribe support & learn from each other. Check out their learnings on Youtube/Medium/Anchor at COMMUNITY FOLKS.