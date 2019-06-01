Parimala Hariprasad spent her youth studying people and philosophy, and she applied her learnings to become a better person. Parimala has worked in domains of CRM, security, e-commerce, and now, travel for over 12 years. She is a UX Alchemist who helps with UX Strategy and assists teams on Interaction Design, Content Strategy, Expert Reviews, and User Testing. Parimala has experienced the transition from web to mobile and emphasizes the need for Design Thinking. She frequently rants on Mobile UX on her blog
and tweets as @CuriousTester. Parimala currently serves as Senior UX Architect at Amadeus Software Labs.