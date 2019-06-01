Founder and Director at Thaker Cosmetic Pvt Ltd., is a well travelled beauty geek. Born in Ahmedabad, lived in Dubai, Payal has had passion for the beauty world since her early days. She has a strong desire to spread awareness about Beauty and Style in India, and that’s the main motivation behind starting the brand “YBP Cosmetics”. Payal has a beauty blog by the name of yourbeautypal.com
. On her blog everything she discusses is geared towards making lives easy when it comes to beauty, and gives accurate knowledge of how one can be gorgeous without damaging skin.