EDITIONS
Payal Thaker
Founder and Director at Thaker Cosmetic Pvt Ltd., is a well travelled beauty geek. Born in Ahmedabad, lived in Dubai, Payal has had passion for the beauty world since her early days. She has a strong desire to spread awareness about Beauty and Style in India, and that’s the main motivation behind starting the brand “YBP Cosmetics”. Payal has a beauty blog by the name of yourbeautypal.com. On her blog everything she discusses is geared towards making lives easy when it comes to beauty, and gives accurate knowledge of how one can be gorgeous without damaging skin.
Business Ideas/Plan

5 tips to start a business in the beauty sector

by Payal Thaker
Share on
1st Aug 2016 · 4 min read