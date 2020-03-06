Philip John co-runs a boutique creative agency in Bangalore. He is also an independent creative consultant and freelance writer. In his spare time, he writes short fiction and poetry. He is the author of Labyrinths, a Facebook story blog that has over 15,000 readers around the world. The Hindu described Labyrinths as "full of interesting narratives that take the everyday and make them significant". His short fiction has been published in Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, Out Of Print, and Helter Skelter. He is an alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA). He is married and lives in Bangalore.