Piyush heads the Global Human Resources Function and is a member of the Genpact Leadership Team, having played an active role in the organization’s journey to becoming an Employer of Choice. With over 26 years of experience in the Human Resources function, Piyush has contributed to various aspects of people management in both business and corporate roles, including Employee Relations, Organization Capability Building, Merger & Acquisition Integration and managing the function for P&Ls, geographies.