Piyush Tandon is the founder of Meratask, India’s leading micro logistics delivery platform in Delhi-NCR. Piyush has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. A thorough finance professional and entrepreneur, Piyush’s core competencies are financial markets, handling corporate relations, compliance, taxation, and strategy. Piyush holds a Diploma in Business Management from Symbiosis and a degree in Commerce from Delhi University.