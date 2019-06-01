Pooja Bajaj is the Founder and CEO at Extra Mile, an organisation that engages with HR and Business Heads of corporates to provide solutions that focus on keeping employees engaged and happy in the workplace. Extra Mile works with top companies to improve engagement levels, meet communication needs, and help build great teams in the workplace. Processes and activities such as creative communication modules focus on quality and design, effective team building exercises build stronger teams, and through digital engagement, the physical distance between employees is bridged by connecting them under one platform.