Pradeepa S
Reviews

Top Tools for Managing Remote Customer Support Teams

by Pradeepa S
16th Apr 2019 · 9 min read
Growth hacks

14 essential customer service skills that drive business growth

by Pradeepa S
16th Apr 2019 · 16 min read
Growth hacks

Open Source Help Authoring Tools: The Pros and Cons

by Pradeepa S
8th Apr 2019 · 7 min read
Growth hacks

Why “FREE” Isn’t Your Answer to Help Authoring Tools

by Pradeepa S
8th Apr 2019 · 8 min read
Reviews

5 Effective Ways To Get Your Customer To Provide Feedback

by Pradeepa S
2nd Apr 2019 · 8 min read
Reviews

Best Help Authoring Tools for Growing Tech Teams

by Pradeepa S
2nd Apr 2019 · 9 min read