Based in Singapore, InstaReM co-founder Prajit Nanu is responsible for taking InstaReM to newer markets and overseeing operations across its eight global offices. He is in charge of driving innovation and efficiencies to create value-added experiences for the firm's clients. Prior to InstaReM, Prajit held leadership positions at TMF Group, where he was the Global Sales Director, and WNS Global Services, where he was the Vice President of Sales.