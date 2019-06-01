Pranay is Co-Founder & CEO of Chtrbox.com, India’s leading Influencer Marketing Agency & Technology Platform. He was previously Co-Founder and COO of LetsIntern.com (India’s platform for college students to find internships) from 2010 until it's acquisition in 2016. Under his leadership, LetsIntern became the world’s most visited internship platform, and catered to over 450,000 students & 23,000 Employers. At Letsintern, Pranay also won the Economic Times Power of Ideas in 2010, NASSCOM Emerge 50 in 2011, Facebook Internet.org Social Innovation Challenge in 2015, among other accolades. Prior to that, Pranay set up the marketing-communication function for the Foundation arm of NASSCOM, led various leadership roles at AIESEC India where he was also selected as cultural envoy to France, Sweden & Denmark.