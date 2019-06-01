C.E.O, iRealities Pvt. Ltd. Prasad is simply an unstoppable innovator. From solving the most complicated technical problems, to making India’s most commercially successful animated movie, he is not just a dreamer- he’s a doer. Since the past two decades, Prasad and the iRealities team have worked with leading companies, including Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Siemens and Microsoft on hundreds of successful projects. Prasad has actively participated on several platforms related to small and medium enterprises, and has mentored start-ups across various industries. Prasad is an advocate for various social causes and an advisory board member for multiple corporations and entrepreneur projects.