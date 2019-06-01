Prasad Joshi heads the Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions at Infosys. Prasad defines the strategic program, sets up co-creation labs with key clients, and leads the innovation ecosystem. Prasad was responsible for creating Catalytic IT, a joint program with Microsoft. His portfolio focuses on advanced analytics, advanced mobility, experience, security and dependability, and technology modernization. Prasad is on the Customer Advisory Board for Microsoft Azure and is an invited member of the Industry Advisory Board at the Georgia Tech Information Security Center. He has more than 20 years of experience in software technology, IT and business process outsourcing, and multicultural team management. Before joining Infosys, Prasad was the Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of operations at STI Knowledge.