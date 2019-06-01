Prasad Vanga is a successful entrepreneur, angel investor and a business transformation coach. He has over 18 years of extensive experience in building new product offerings, scaling startup companies and managing large transformation initiatives As an Investor he was involved with several Startups that have scaled their businesses with speed like Tynker, Medplus and Manage my Spa.Vanga has consulted for some of the top companies in the world like Nike, Starwood, Symantec, Google, Kraft and GE. He is an active business school alumnus at the Stanford Business School and a member of Hyderabad angels. In his current avatar he is the founder & chief accelerator at Anthill Ventures which started in February 2015, and is the fastest growing accelerator in Hyderabad with 21 investments in growth stage startups like 91springboard, Custom furnish, Logic roots, Mishtag, Inquiz, Ketto and Thrillophillia.