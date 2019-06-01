Prasanna Sarambale is the CEO, Data Center business and Group Head - Business Development for Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, the associate of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd - India’s leading EPC company with a focus on MEP, Renewable Energy, T&D, Data Centers, Cogeneration, Diesel power generation. As the head of business development for the India and global operations, Prasanna’s key focus is to ensure support to the business divisions for achievement of set goals, identify and develop new market segments and business initiatives.